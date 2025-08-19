New Medical Centre in Grenada renovated following Hurricane Beryl's aftermath

Grenada: The medical centre in Petite Martinique is undergoing significant renovation and reformation after it faced massive destruction due to Hurricane Beryl in July 2024. The medical centre is considered a vital component for the community of Carriacou and Petite Martinique as it was promised by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and his team.



As per the situation, over 200 homes and government infrastructure were severely damaged due to the passage of the Hurricane in 2024. The reports mentioned that more than 95% of the residents of Grenada were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable when the damage was assessed by the Ministry.



Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, Tevin Andrews visited the island. He also assessed the damage and progress of the school, noting that they are working for the recovery efforts. They inspected several areas which included the medical centre, homes and schools.



The government has also provided notable material assistance to Grenada, aiming to enhance the education sector of Grenada. The reconstruction of the school will also boost the education sector, providing better opportunities. The Petite Martinique Pre-Primary School will also be reconstructed under the recovery efforts of Hurricane Beryl.



In addition to that, there are other projects that are being constructed in Grenada:



- Hillsborough Recreation Grounds: Restoration works are underway to revive this key community space.

- Lauriston Mini Stadium: The Prime Minister and his team look at the upgrades and repairs that are needed to this vital sports facility.

- Boat Building School in Windward: This initiative aims to preserve traditional skills and support local economic development.

- Residential Areas: The Prime Minister visited homes damaged by the hurricane, reaffirming the government's focus on supporting affected residents.

The recovery efforts are part of a broader strategy outlined in the Hurricane Beryl Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report, developed in collaboration with international partners like the UN Development System, World Bank and European Union. This report serves as a blueprint for Grenada's detailed recovery program and accessing technical and financial resources.