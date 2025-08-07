St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party completes three years in office

St Kitts and Nevis: The government of St Kitts and Nevis has completed three years in the office and celebrated the milestones achieved during the time. As the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party assumed office in August 2022, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended gratitude to the citizens for showing trust and faith in their leadership.

In order to celebrate the achievements, the Labour Party also hosted the 3rd anniversary Church Service on August 3, 2025. The service has reflected their three year journey, aiming to connect with people and extend greetings for giving them a chance in the office of the prime minister.

Three years in Administration

In the last three years, the government of St Kitts and Nevis under Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew have launched several initiatives for the enhancement of the public sector and infrastructural development.

With an intent to provide 24 hours portable water, the Cayon Well has been commissioned in St Kitts and Nevis. In addition to that, a new desalination plant is on the way as the construction is 90% completed. It is aimed at providing water service to the citizens of the country with an intent to solve the problem of the shortage of the water.

Further, the government of St Kitts and Nevis launched climate-smart housing, aiming to build houses for the citizens. It is aimed at enhancing the housing sector and strengthening the living conditions of the citizens.

The construction of the new Basseterre High School is all set to start in St Kitts and Nevis with a purpose to modernise the education sector and promote the educational structures among the citizens.

New Conaree Stadium also nears completion, aiming to foster the sports curriculum in the country. Three years of administration under the PM Drew-led government has built new infrastructure, roads, health sector and tourism sector, aiming to enhance the growth in the society.