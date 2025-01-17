Caribbean Airlines delayed due to Space X’s falling debris incident

Three major flights of Caribbean Airlines were affected due to the incident as the airline advised people to rebook their service again to continue their trip.

Trinidad: The scheduled flights of Caribbean Airlines have been delayed on Thursday due to Space X’s falling debris incident. The service from Trinidad to New York has been disrupted due to “air space closures,” as the countries closed the space to avoid any incident.

Three major flights of Caribbean Airlines were affected due to the incident as the airline advised people to rebook their service again to continue their trip. Travellers should register for real-time flight notifications and receive updates from the official website of the airline.

Affected flights of Caribbean Airlines

Flight from Piarco International Airport, Trinidad and Tobago to John F Kennedy International Airport, New York has been affected. The service was scheduled to operate by BW550, and the new flight BW3550 will provide service with a departure time of 10: 00 pm.

The service of flight BW551 on the route from New York to Trinidad was scheduled to operate at 12: 10 am. However, the aircraft provided the flight again with a new departure time of 3: 50 am on Friday morning.

Flight BW526 was scheduled to provide service on the route from Piarco International Airport to John F Kennedy International Airport via Cheddi Jagan International Airport. The flight first scheduled to fly from Trinidad to Guyana at 3: 35 pm and then from Guyana to New York at 5: 55 pm.

Aircraft BW3526 is used for another flight on the route with a departure time of 11: 30 pm.

Caribbean Airlines noted that other services and the operations of the airline will operate according to regular schedules. The sudden space closure came following the breakdown of the Starship space vehicle during its flight in space.

As per the reports, the incident happened due to disintegration of the upper stage of the rocket system over the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean Sea. The founder of Space X, Elon Musk also showcased the video and called it entertaining.