Norwegian Cruise Line to launch ‘LUNA’ in 2026 for Caribbean

The Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a new cruise ship to the Caribbean which will start sailing to the island nation from April 2026. This announcement was made public by the Cruise Line in an event held on 18th September 2024.

The ship is named Norwegian Luna and the trailer of this cruise ship is out which left everyone in shock. The cruise will deliver all sorts of luxury and an alluring experience to all those joining it for their sail toward the Caribbean.

The Luna is a 156,300 GRT sister ship to Aqua and will accommodate 3550 guests excluding employees and key members. This ship has started its construction and it is progressing at a very fast rate at the Fincantieri Shipyard.

The paintings and design on the Hull of the ship will be crafted by Elle, who is a Californian artist. The theme of the ship and its designs is being set as showing how the power of the moon can influence someone's mood and mindset, ultimately leading everyone to think wildly and create thoughtful memories to cherish for their whole life.

Elle, the artist, was also present at the event held to mark the ship’s launch, and toured ‘Aqua’, another ship similar to the planned Luna. Elle witnessed the constructions of Luna ongoing at the yard, while eagerly waiting for his part to commence.

The cruise ship is rumoured to deliver wider outdoor spaces, more spacious rooms, an infinity beach area, and an Ocean Boulevard, where the passengers can go out for a fairytale walk under the moon.

This ship will also provide the passengers an access to private lounges, restaurants, bars, and pools so that they can evade out of the crowd and enjoy to their fullest. Apart from the Norwegian Luna, the Cruise Ship Company has also revealed other projects that will be led over the years. These include Prima Class Ships 5 and 6, which will be larger than Prima and Viva (their current cruise ships). These will launch in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Following them will be launched 4 cruise ships with 2 years of gap, these are currently named as New Class Ship 1,2,3,4 and will be launched from 2030 to 2036.

Notably, this announcement has sparked curiosity among the citizens and they are stating their excitement all over the social media.

One of the users named No Ro Den wrote a beautiful rhyme in light of the launch of the ship.

“when Sun goes down, then Luna will show, night fall at Dawn, and Stars will Glow,” she wrote.

Another user highlighted the significance of launching the ship in 2026 as he wrote, “For those who wonder, BLUE MOON is the term for a 2nd full moon in a calendar month. It normally occurs once every 33 months. ?The next blue moon will be May 31, 2026.”



