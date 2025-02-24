interCaribbean Airways launches non-stop service between San Juan and Anguilla

The flight will operate three times per week, on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, connecting exclusive destinations in the Caribbean region.

Caribbean: interCaribbean Airways launched non-stop service between San Juan and Anguilla, aiming to enhance seamless connections between Caribbean and the major US cities. Starting April 14, 2025, the flight will cover the distance in just 75 minutes as the bookings opened with fares starting from US$99 for one-way.

The flight will be operated three times per week with service provided on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, connection exclusive destinations of the Caribbean region. The base fare will be excluding taxes and other government fees that will be applicable to the flights of the interCaribbean Airways.

The non-stop flight has also been added from Antigua, Dominica, San Juan and Santo Domingo, providing a chance to rediscover the British Virgin Islands. InterCaribbean Airways will provide a chance to the travellers who seek to visit and explore the Caribbean region through seamless operations of the flights.

InterCaribbean Airways will provide a service to the Caribbean countries such as Guyana, Tortola, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda. With this, they will be given a chance to explore the rich tapestry of cultures, resilience and unity of the countries, aiming to display cultural offerings of the region.

Daily non-stop flights will be provided on the route from Antigua to Tortola, building connections with the destinations such a Dominica, San Juan, and Santo Domingo. They will be given a chance to enhance their experience into the adventure and bring the communities together.

With their service, interCaribbean Airways will offer daily non-stop service between Saint Lucia, St Vincent, Dominica and Barbados, offering seamless connections between other destinations of the island nation.

It will provide connections to the destinations including Kingston, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Antigua, Georgetown, and Providenciales, The Turks and Caicos Islands and Tortola. The British Virgin Islands also offers a chance to explore coral reefs, crystal clear water and other dive sites of the country.