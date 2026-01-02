Barbados: Two men injured in shooting, another found dead in separate incident

Police reports say the shooting took place at a gas station on the junction of Deacons Road and Black Rock, St. Michael, at around 11:00 AM on December 31, 2025.

Barbados: Two men have been injured in a shooting incident and one man was found dead in a bushy area in Barbados on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2025). These two incidents happened at different places as the shooting occurred at Black Road and the man was discovered at Maxwell Main Road.

In the first incident, police reports outlined that the shooting was held at the gas station, located at the junction of Deacons Road and Black Rock, St Michael around 11: 00 am on December 31, 2025.

A man and a woman were about to sit in their car at the gas station and suddenly approached by an armed man wearing a mask. He robbed the woman and discharged the firearm, further injuring the man standing next to the woman.

An armed man further fled the area and ambulance personnel treated the victim at the scene. The gas station was sealed by the police force as the investigation on the matter has been started. People are also asked to assist the police in investigating the matter.

In a separate incident, the body of a man was found in a bushy area at Christ Church on December 31, 2025. The investigation into the matter has been started as the official responded and noted that the body of a male lying in bushes was found and there were no signs of life.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Victor Brewster and other officials talked to the media and added that they have received the report from an anonymous caller and then they reached the place.

More details on the incident will be given once the investigation is finished as police are appealing to the public to assist and cooperate with them to probe the matter properly. They are also collecting evidence in the area during the course of last night or this morning to come forward.