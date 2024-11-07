EXCLUSIVE: Grenada gets own helicopter service with Dowden Aviation

The inauguration of the new venture Dowden Aviation was attended by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and other government officials who lauded the investment made by the foreign diaspora.

7th of November 2024

Grenada: A new helicopter service in Grenada- Dowden Aviation has officially been launched in Grenada by two returning nationals Dennis Dowden Snr and Jr. With the new business venture, the helicopter tours and services will be provided across various parts of the island, offering boost to tourism and small business economy simultaneously. 

Both Dennis Dowden Snr and Jr are the residents of Mt Moritz, investing in the small business community of the island nation. 

During the launch ceremony, PM Dickon Mitchell received the first helicopter tour from the MBIA to the Mt Moritz playing field. The launch of the service is also considered significant for modern, innovative progress. In his remarks, CEO Dennis Dowden expressed delight and highlighted the upcoming opportunities for youth and the potential for a training school. 

PM Mitchell was the first passenger of the service as Dowden Aviation landed its inaugural flight on the island. The service will be used to transport things from one place to another and other purposes including tours to hotspot places and other business trips of the government officials. 

The business is being introduced by Dennis Dowden to revolutionize current private air charters and air tourism by significantly enhancing and simplifying the customer experience. Dowden Jr is a retired US military and Police officer who said that his ambition is to enhance progress in the country by supporting such initiatives. 

He said that the objective of the service is to create options for visitors and provide potential and suitable opportunities to the local community of Grenada. Through this, tourists from across the globe can view and explore the beautiful island from above and the locals can get the chance to work in the aviation sector. 

The service will be provided during the year round and the winter season and the aviation company is looking for plans for expanding the services and size of helicopter with time. 


Anglina Byron

