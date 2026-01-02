St. Kitts and Nevis records largest drop in homicide cases in 20 years: PM Drew 

St. Kitts and Nevis saw a historic decline in homicides, with only seven reported in 2025, compared to 28 in 2024.

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded the lowest number of homicides in the last 20 years, marking a historic achievement by the government. The insights were revealed by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew who noted that the Federation has achieved 76% reductions in the homicides in 2025.

In 2025, St Kitts and Nevis recorded only seven incidents of homicide which is a huge milestone for the country as it was the lowest number ever. In 2024 itself, the country recorded 28 cases of homicide.

Speaking at his budget address for 2026, PM Drew said that the historic decline is not accidental as it is a product of deliberate leadership, sustained community action and a groundbreaking shift in dealing with criminal cases.

He lauded the strategic plans of the government for the safety and security as the country recorded the largest drop in homicide cases across the hemisphere. “People have slept peacefully at their homes and it has taken root with a collaboration of people to create St Kitts and Nevis into a peaceful and secure destination.”

Steps taken by the government to combat crime

In August 2024, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis launched the “Citizen Security Initiative” (CSI) which aims to move the country beyond a narrow, enforcement-only model. It helped the government to mobilize a whole of society response as it directly targeted the reasons and causes that drive criminal mindset.

The reasons included unaddressed trauma, social disconnection, economic stress, and cycles of hopelessness. These steps were aimed at strengthening public safety institutions.

Further, CSI also worked for a national coalition that brought together law enforcement and justice institutions, public health and social service professionals, youth leaders and community advocates, the private sector and civil society and political stakeholders.

Under the CSI, the government has conducted community-based outreach, trauma-informed policing, conflict resolution and mediation programs, focused youth engagement, and early intervention strategies. The strategies are aimed at creating a network of care, accountability and opportunity.