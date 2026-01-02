PM Terrance Drew assumes chairmanship of CARICOM, meeting set for February 2026

PM Drew emphasized moving forward with purpose, calm leadership, and confidence as the chairmanship is handed over by Dr Irfaan Ali of Guyana.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew assumed the Chairmanship of CARICOM on January 1, 2026. Through a Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the CARICOM which will be held in St. Kitts and Nevis from February 24 to 27, 2026, an official chairmanship will be handed over to PM Drew.

The chairmanship will be handed over by President of Guyana, Dr Irfann Ali and PM Drew noted that they move forward together with purpose, calm leadership and confidence in CARICOM. Speaking during his New Year’s Message, PM Drew said that as an incoming chair of CARICOM, he assumed the role with optimism and a deep dedication to the ideals of the integration movement.

He said, “As CARICOM chair, I address you at a moment that calls for reflection, calm leadership and renewed commitment to the Caribbean ideal. The CARICOM was born out of a clear-eyed recognition that vulnerable states would face immense challenges in a rapidly changing global order.”

PM Drew noted that the main aim of the CARICOM is to promote economic integration, coordinate foreign policy, encourage functional cooperation and amplify the Caribbean’s voice internationally.

“This was an act of strategic foresight and regional self-belief, one built on the conviction that our collective strength is our greatest asset.” Talking about the evolution of CARICOM, he said that now it comprises seven states and associate members bound not by geography alone but by shared history, destiny and values.

PM Drew noted that through functional cooperation, they have advanced health systems, disaster response, education, security and climate advocacy. He said that regional integration is not optional as it is essential in an increasingly uncertain world.

As a unified body, PM Drew noted that he will continue to explore viable partnerships to encourage innovative approaches, capacity building and access to affordable finance that are needed to foster sustainable development.

He further talked about the region’s advocacy for reparatory justice and said that they will continue through the work of CARICOM Reparations Commission and the tenets of the CARICOM Ten-Point Plan for Reparatory Justice.

PM Terrance Drew shed light on the Caribbean creativity and said that it has given the world new musical JAZ instruments, literary movements and intellectual traditions that speak to freedom, dignity, resistance and the region consistently ranks among the world’s best, particularly in cricket and track.

“These achievements are not accidents of history, they are the result of resilience, discipline, imagination and an unyielding belief and possibility. Recent international developments, including geopolitical tensions in our region and external policy decisions affecting Caribbean nationals, remind us of a fundamental truth,” said the prime minister.

He said that none will come to save them, they must save themselves and recent public discussions among member states reflecting differing national perspectives have unfold in a way that has attracted regional and international attention.

PM Drew stressed that they must commit to the principles that underpin this community. They must strengthen their institutions, enhance consultation and ensure that their engagement reflects the seriousness of the responsibilities entrusted to them by their people.