“Forever begins now,” says Selena Gomez who officially gets engaged to Benny Blanco

American Singing Sensation and renowned actress, Selena Gomez is engaged to her Beau Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony. She shared her moments on Instagram and flaunted her engagement ring, saying “Forever Begin Now.”

As soon as the announcement was made by the celebrity, her Instagram post went viral within minutes. Many famous Hollywood celebrities extended their wishes to the couple while Benny Blanco’s message became the highlight.

Blanco, the American record producer and songwriter also expressed delight and commented on Selena Gomez post, “Hey Wait..... That’s my wife.”

The actress made the announcement just an hour before and her Instagram post has till now garnered 1.2 million hearts on Instagram.

The actress flaunted her diamond ring in her post. The ring featured an elongated oval diamond in the middle and small diamond stones on the ring’s band.

She also shared a picture of her sitting in a private garden, wearing a casual fit and spending time with her fiancé. She also shared a cute picture with her Benny Blanco.

The celebrity is always in talk in the Hollywood industry for her personal life. Paparazzi often capture her in her private moments with her loved ones and people always went curious for it

Over her career, she was rumored to be in a relationship with Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Zayn Malik, however, her longest running and most loved relationship was with Justin Bieber which lasted 6 years.

The couple was the most loved duo of Hollywood, and they are to date cherished for their lovable relationship.

While the actress made the announcement, she is being congratulated by many celebrities under her social media post.

Nina Dobrev wrote, “Yes! Congratulations, so happy for you both.”

Cardi B also expressed her shock as she wrote, “Wait Hold On.”

Many others including Aaron Carpenter, Mariska, Julia Michaels, Laura Marano, Daus Mendoza extended their wishes to the celebrity, while expressing excitement and shock on the announcement.