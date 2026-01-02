Barbados woman spends birthday and Christmas battling flooding, heavy rainfall in her home

Barbados: The home of 61-year-old Jacqueline Lloyd has been filled with flood water due to the heavy rainfall on her birthday in Barbados. She complained about the flash flooding which dilapidated her home as she spent her birthday clearing water due to heavy overnight rainfall.

Lloyd who lives along Villa Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael added that the rain poured through the ageing roof of her wooden house. She said that she has been living in that house for about 27 years and the water has damaged curtains, bedding and the kitchen.

She was frustrated with the conditions and noted that the food she had prepared for the Christmas season had been ruined in the flooding. Lloyd complained that the heavy rainfall and flooding spoiled her birthday and Christmas occasion this year, noting that this is a very frustrating and irritating situation for her.

The lady has also appealed for help to rebuild her home as she noted that the home did not remain accurate for staying. She is a mother of two children and said that the structure has now fully deteriorated to the point of being uninhabitable, which is not nice and frustrating.

She said that the heavy rainfall and flash flooding has also left her uncertain about where she will sleep. Lloyd added that the conditions are unbearable right now as her family is suffering due to the conditions and the inclement weather.

She said that if in any case, the heavy rainfall occurred once again, her house would be damaged properly and she would even lose the place of living as well. She asked the government to help her in the conditions as her survival is becoming uncertain in these conditions.

She said, “I used to go to Urban back and forth, Urban came and they said it can’t be repaired, so they would have to rebuild the entire house.” She further expressed that she had to run and get buckets all through the night, as she was also throwing out water from the buckets because they were filling up fast.

Earlier, Barbados Met Department announced the flash flooding watch for the country due to the heavy rainfall which was held on December 29, 2025. Due to these conditions, several parts, especially flood prone areas have faced issues, disruptions and other damage to trees.