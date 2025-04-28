Adrianna Younge's Autopsy reveals death by drowning

Guyana: The results of the autopsy performed over Adrianna Younge, the 11-year-old kid who died out of drowning in Double Day Hotel’s swimming pool has revealed that she died out of drowning in water. The information was confirmed by the victim’s father after he received updates from the assigned pathologists from the autopsy performed.

Subrian Younge, the father of the victim while talking to the members of media stated that the outcome from the autopsy is a “No Result” for him. Younge’s father seemed disturbed from the findings as he didn’t predict the cause of death to be drowning.

‘there's no results for me. For me, there's no results. What I'm telling you, Doctor John, there's no result,” the father of the victim stated emotionally.

The results from the autopsy also revealed that Adrianna had no broken bones, suggesting that there was no associated physical or external trauma which may have led to her death. The pathologists stated the reason of Adrianna’s death as drowning because they found water in her lungs and stomach, however investigations are yet to take place to find out if the water found in her body and the swimming pool was same.

While the autopsy of Adrianna Younge has revealed the cause of death, questions still remain on why the police officials were not able to discover her body for the first time when they checked the pool. This sparks a theory that Adrianna may have been moved to the pool after her death or forced into the water under threat.

As the questions remain, the family is not citing any doubts into the credibility of the professionals who performed the autopsy as they were assigned by them. Questions are now being also raised towards the grandmother of Adrianna Younge, who was supervising the kids, just before she found that Adrianna is not present with the other kids.

While the investigations continue, police officials are yet to interrogate the grandmother and find out more details related to the incident. Stay tuned with Associates Times, as the story develops.