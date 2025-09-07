Lola Doll in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Guyana

Guyanese influencer Lola Doll is in critical condition after being shot outside her home. Just days earlier, she warned fans in a Facebook Live that her life was in danger.

Guyana: Renowned social media personality and famous Guyanese Influencer, Lola Doll was shot multiple times outside her home on 6th September 2025. She was rushed to hospital and remains in critical condition.

As per the details shared by the Guyana Police Force, 33-year-old Lolita Callender was rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital, with sustained gun wounds to her neck, face, hands and right leg. The preliminary investigation conducted by GPF indicates that the victim was sitting in her motor car when she was shot by a male on a motorcycle.

GPF confirmed in their press release that they are carrying out a thorough investigation into the incident with police ranks deployed to access the CCTV footage and identify the suspect to make an arrest. GPF has also urged the locals who witnessed the incident to share any information available and aid in the investigation process.

A video getting viral on social media shows concerned relatives and family members bringing Doll to the Georgetown Public Hospital on a stretcher in an unconscious condition. Images from inside the car seat where Doll was shot were also shared by her relatives on social media, showing blood.

Doll was notably a well-known social media personality and singer who rose to fame after she began singing about her own personal experiences. In most of her songs, she used to share experiences mostly related to women, to which she also earned the name ‘Aunty Lola’.

Lola Doll’s Facebook Live Before Shooting

In a Facebook Live posted just days before the shooting, Doll appeared visibly distressed and spoke about the ongoing threats she is facing for her life. She told her followers that people want to kill her, claiming that her own family members don’t want her alive. She added that she felt a responsibility to let her fans know what was happening, saying she lived in a country where everyone doesn’t get justice.

“People want killing me… I got to let my fans know what going on,” she said in the video, adding that she believed she lived in a country “where you don’t get justice.”

The police investigations into the incident are currently underway, while no arrests have been made yet.