49th CARICOM Summit kicks off in Montego Bay, Jamaica

Caribbean: The official 49th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting has kickstarted in Montego Bay, on Sunday. Under the theme- “People, Partnership, Prosperity- Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future,” the summit will run through July 8, 2025 at Montego Bay Convention Centre, Rose Hall.

With the summit, Prime Minister Andrew Holness will officially preside over the meeting and take up the chairmanship from July 1 to December 31, 2025. All the CARICOM Heads of Government such as Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Bahamas, Philip Brave Davis, Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves and delegation from Dominica and Saint Lucia have attended the opening ceremony at the summit.

The significant summit united the Caribbean leaders and stakeholders to discuss the future prospective of the region and other significant matters of development.

Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the summit welcomed the leaders and other distinguished guests with vibrant performances and cultural showcases. Prime Minister Andrew Holness who assumed the chairmanship addressed the summit and extended welcome to the guests in Jamaica.



He will succeed PM Mia Amor Mottley and added that he will work to advance regional integration and cooperation and promote sustainable development and security. The opening ceremony also celebrated community spirit, wellness and regional unity, aiming to shape a future grounded in people-first policies and public-private partnerships.

Schedule of CARICOM Summit

After the opening ceremony, the Heads of Government will begin the two-day business sessions of the conference on July 7 at the convention centre. The sessions will focus on developments in the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), security issues, external trade negotiations, climate change and the climate finance agenda.

In addition to that, the summit will also shed light on critical topics such as food and nutrition security and other preparations for the second Africa-CARICOM summit. The summit will also feature the discussion on the topics such as climate resilience, food and energy security and social equity.

The meeting will focus on strengthening economic ties and digital transformation, aiming to build a digital society in the Caribbean region.

Why it matters

The 49th meeting of the CARICOM summit will mark a critical moment for the Caribbean as the countries will formulate a framework to work together for public-first policies, public-private partnerships and prosperity through innovation and sustainability. The summit will also feature key decisions, collaborative action plans and bold visions for a more secure, inclusive and resilient Caribbean.