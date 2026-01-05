Antigua welcomes 14,000+ passengers on New Year’s Day

On January 1, 2026, Antigua and Barbuda welcomed over 14,500 passengers via sea, marking a record-breaking start to the year for the nation's tourism industry.

Antigua and Barbuda: Over 14,000 passengers arrived in Antigua and Barbuda on the first day of 2026 onboard five cruise ships. St John’s Harbour welcomed the vessels such as Costa Fascinosa, MSC Virtuosa, Royal Caribbean International’s Freedom of the Seas and Amera, bringing around 14,387 passengers.

Along with that, around 158 passengers have arrived in Barbuda aboard Le Ponant and Star Flyer. Around 32 passengers docked at Le Ponant in Barbuda, while other 126 passengers docked at Falmouth onboard Star Flyer.

As per Antigua Cruise Port, the year has started with great pace as they welcomed over thousands of passengers who explored the country and enhanced their holiday experience. It has reinforced the strength of the destination offering wide-cruise opportunities to the local people of Antigua and Barbuda.

General Manager of Antigua Cruise Port, Gasper George added that there is something special about celebrating the New Year and the arrival of the passengers have showcased the interest of the global tourists in the destination. He said that they are expecting even more high volume cruise days, aiming to welcome 17,000 passengers in one day.

Earlier, the airlift sector has also been improved in Antigua and Barbuda as VC Bird International Airport has welcomed 14 aircrafts. It has boosted the airlift sector of the country, making it a huge day for the tourism sector.

On New Year and on January 2, 2026, the airport has also recorded passenger traffic as the airport authorities urged the public to arrive at the airport 2 hours before the departure.

Both the cruise and airlift sector have provided huge business and economic opportunities to the local citizens of Antigua and Barbuda. Antigua Cruise Port noted that they welcomed more than four cruise ships in a day, making the destination one of the favourables for cruise offerings among the tourists.

In addition to that, the VC Bird International Airport has also seen a surge in airlift passengers in the last days of 2025.