Vilanda Boom: Russian Balloon Influencer turning Dreams into Reality!

The world of social media is so vast that the more you explore it, the more you realize that there's always space for creativity and innovation through unique content creation. One such personality, who remarkably stands out among others, as she is bringing dreams to life, is Marina, known by her Instagram handle, @vilandaboom. She is a Russian Influencer who runs a balloon business and trains students on how to make the best out of balloons.

WHO IS VILANDA BOOM?

Marina or Vilanda Boom is a 36-year-old resident of Moscow, Russia. Being brought up in Sochi, she went to Moscow as her father encouraged her to follow her studies and work there. She shares her story as one with lots of ups and downs.

Vilanda Boom: Russian Balloon Influencer's Balloon Art Marina shares her videos on social media, which showcase moments as if they are directly taken out of a fairytale. She shares her glimpses of holding large and brightly coloured helium balloons, wearing matching dresses, depicting a beauty like no other.

The influencer's most controversial and interesting video remains of her floating in the sky as she tied herself with the giant helium balloons. The influencer wore a yellow dress paired the balloons and ribbons with the same colour and gave princess vibes that resembled Belle from Disney’s classic animated film 'Beauty and the Beast.'

She only publishes content in her mother tongue, Russian, and calls herself one of the most popular Russian influencers. The artist has notably managed to reach such a milestone by earning 6.7 Lakh followers within a period of 3.5 years on her Instagram account.

Vilanda Boom's Instagram Marina also teaches young aero designers who like her are eager to learn about the balloon industry. Marina’s beautiful videos remain a thrilling experience to watch.

The Russian Balloon Influencer often works on major balloon projects involving the construction of larger-than-life-sized models. She often shares a glimpse of such projects over her social media, whereas the major attraction for her viewers is the videos she makes with enormous balloons and bright dresses.

The young social media influencer is a motivation for those who often tumble between their choices regarding what to pursue in life. Marina’s example comes out to be a strong motivation to them as she dedicated her life to her passion, which now has become an integral part of her life.

WHAT DID MARINA DO BEFORE SHE BECAME THE ULTIMATE BALLOON QUEEN?

While shedding light on her journey before she entered the balloon world, Marina states that she has been working at Ginza. She worked there for quite a long period, and this job played a crucial role in the making of the Vilanda Boom.

Marina left her job on very bad terms after working for more than 6 years. This made her fall into depression, which she describes as a ‘disgusting lifestyle’. During this time the influencer faced immense setbacks in terms of personal life as well as her marriage fell apart. This left her to a long 1.5 years of inaction and suffering; however, she was able to stand back stronger.

Vilanda Boom's Balloon Art According to Marina, her boss wanted to expand his business in the grocery world, to which he put her in charge of inspecting everything for the new shop. During this time, while Marina was studying about the grocery products in Russia, she visited several parts of Europe and America.

These places turned out to ignite a passion for balloons in Marina ultimately leading her to start her own business.

The influencer states that she saw gigantic balloons on the streets of New York and thought of having similar balloons in her home country, Russia. Marina shed light on this journey as she stated that when someone asked her what she liked, she answered balloons.

This answer left everyone shocked in the room, however, Marina became more enthusiastic about what she said. Marina says that she started yelling that balloons in America are far better than those in Russia. This burst the idea of starting a balloon business in Russia, to which she also ordered balloons from New York through one of her friends.

After putting them in a dark corner of her house, Marina finally took out the balloons she had ordered after more than 1.5 years. She added that she learned aero design and the art of inflating balloons through social media and free lectures through YouTube videos.

Vilanda Boom's Balloon Art

“Balloons pulled me out of the most fucked up period of my life, unconditional love and gratitude,” Marina says while reflecting on her love for balloons.

“I wish everyone to find the work of their life! which you love, respect, appreciate, and which brings you income! It's just fire and if for you, as for me, it's ballooning, then with great honour and pleasure I will introduce you to this magical and amazing world through my blog and with the help of my online school of balloons,” she added.

THE JOURNEY FROM MARINA TO VILANDA BOOM

The Dream Girl, also known as the Balloon Girl had a long journey, that started early in her life as she was just on the verge of leaving her teenage. Marina created her Instagram profile in August 2018; however, she didn’t post for a whole year, but what led her to choose Vilanda Boom as her page’s name.

The answer is her dog. Marina had one Pomeranian, whom she named Boom. She stated that her idea was to create posts related to dogs with balloons, however, the situation was not working out so she entered the frame and added her nickname ‘Vilanda’ as well for her brand name.

FIRST POST, AN EMOTIONAL JOURNEY

Vilanda Boom made her first post on 18th July 2019, almost a year after creating her Instagram account. She stated that she was thinking about a Unique Trading Proposal (UTP) in order to stand out among other brands and pages on social media.

VILANDA BOOM’S MOTIVATION TO KEEP GOING

The Instagram influencer called out the role of @tibasik_master to be one of the most influential in driving her Instagram to success. The user is a nail artist and posts her work on social media. Marina stated that she continuously disturbed her life to share all the thoughts she had in mind.

Vilanda Boom's Balloon Art Marina highlighted that her friend @tibasik_master finally gave her an ultimatum calling that she should post something else she would not book for the manicure appointment. She told her to make at least 9 posts on her Instagram until she would be granted entry to the salon.

Marina stated that it turned out to be a huge success for her as she started posting that day and never stopped again.

THE FIRST ORDER AND COLLABORATIONS

Marina, while expressing excitement about the time when she received her first order, said that she posted 6 posts out of that order. This order made her posts more unique as she made content through balloons in a grand setting. The order made her more enthusiastic about her passion.

Vilanda Boom: Russian Balloon Influencer's Balloon Art Her unique ideas started gathering views all over social media, but what worked out most for her was her posing with the balloons and wearing matching outfits. The giant balloons and matching-colored dresses offered a unique and eye-catching experience to the viewers.

Marina’s Instagram feed started to come together and she then introduced a more enthralling idea of dancing along with her crew, while holding the balloons.

On the other hand, the very first collaboration that Marina received on Instagram was with @topgeliy.ru. The Russian Balloon influencer stated that her collaboration with the team turned out to be the best and has been leading the same team to this day for more than 2.5 years now.

FRIENDSHIPS BLOOMED DURING THE JOURNEY TO SUCCESS

After 2 months of working diligently on Vilanda Boom’s Instagram, Marina recalls her first friend from the aero design world. She had 800 followers at the time when she met @vzatey or Victor.

Victor’s role in Marina’s journey is a crucial one, he took her up to the Moscow Balloon Festival in 2019 where Marina didn’t know she would have an encounter with her future husband’s work. She saw a dragon, which she stated that her husband made at the time, but she didn’t know about him back then.

Another friend she recalls from her journey of becoming a Russian Balloon Influencer is Vika, the owner of @coco_deco_spb, who is also a balloon enthusiast like Marina. Both of them turned their friendship into a strong relationship as the years passed.

Marina states that their friendship started on Instagram and they officially met each other after 3.5 years.

MARINA’S MARRIAGE, A DREAM FOR BALLOON LOVERS

Marina is married to Sasha, who is also a balloon enthusiast like her. Both of them dated for more than 4 months until Sasha proposed to Marina on his birthday. After the proposal, the preparations for one of the airiest weddings began.

Vilanda Boom's owner Marina's wedding Marina received white balloons worth 300 thousand Rubles for the wedding from @europaunotrade. She added that her husband managed to give her one of the best weddings in the world. The marriage of her dreams was the airiest in the world.

Marina’s journey remains a motivation for others to try new things and follow their dreams. As she describes her journey with a lot of ups and downs, it remains an inspiration for others to stay committed to their dreams.

As she followed her dreams and showcased her passion in a unique way, she has now reached great heights and her passion seems to stay the same and even increase as time passes.





