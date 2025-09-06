Caribbean Airlines Pilot Missing After Apparent Kidnapping in Trinidad 

Trinidad and Tobago: A search is currently underway for a 59-year-old Caribbean Airlines captain Daniel Kawall, who went missing on Wednesday night, what is now believed by authorities as a kidnapping. Kawall, a resident of Palm Road, Valsayn North vanished after a violent altercation inside his vehicle on the spring Bank Avenue, St Ann’s.

As per reports from residents, a disturbance broke out at around 11:30 pm when screams were heard from a gold Toyota Hilux (TCM 1787) which was standing still on the street. Eyewitnesses said that four men were seen in the vehicle with the driver was sitting alone in the front while Kawall was violently attacked by two men in the back seat.

They further added that Daniel Kawall tried to make an escape, but the two men continued pressing him on either side. The vehicle then tried to make a turn but soon after reversed and flew from the area.

Police officials were immediately contacted, but residents claimed that no serious action was taken by them or no officer responded to the crime scene. Hours later, Kawall’s Hilux was found abandoned along the Hololo Road, Cascade and was later taken to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit for a forensic analysis.

CCTV footage obtained by the IAN Alleyne Network later showed the van in Barrackpore on Thursday night, before its recovery.

The pilot’s family claimed that they last spoke to him at around 5:00 pm on Wednesday, and later his phone went directly to voicemail sparking concerns. The family has filed a missing person report and is pleading for public assistance to locate him.

Caribbean Airlines also shared a post on their social media stating that they are deeply saddened by the reports of their missing colleague.

“We kindly ask that the privacy of the captain Kawall’s family be respected. Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” the airlines stated.

Police officials have stated that an investigation is currently going on, with all leads being pursued. Kawall’s colleagues and friends are being closely interrogated throughout the handling of this case.