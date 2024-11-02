PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets US Ambassador Roger F Nyhus, discusses diplomatic collaboration

Both the leaders discussed their mutual interests and other developmental sectors of Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with the Ambassador of the United States of America to Dominica- Roger F Nyhus on Friday morning at the office. The meeting explored new areas of collaboration and shared commitment of both the nations.

Prime Minister Skerrit expressed delight in welcoming the Ambassador at the prime minister’s office, opening doors of cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries. Both the leaders discussed their mutual interests and other developmental sectors of Dominica.

The discussion also underscored the shared commitment between the two countries and how the United States has supported the small island nation. He added, "It was a pleasure to meet this morning with His Excellency Roger F Nyhus, Ambassador of the United States of America to Dominica."

Prime Minister Skerrit noted that the discussion also focused on areas such as small island nations, climate change, resilience and sustainability. He also talked about climate action and the contribution of small island nations in the emission of carbon footprints. He noted, "Our discussion underscored our shared commitment to advancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.”

Ambassador Nyhus has arrived in Dominica for the celebration of the 46th anniversary of Independence. He noted that the meeting also touched on matters significant for the strong diplomatic relations between the two nations and noted that diplomacy matters the most.

Dominica will celebrate the Independence Day on November 3, 2024, and the events for the celebration of the Culture and Creole is underway. The vibrant Creole parade took place last week in the streets of Roseau, where people gathered and celebrated the traditional Madras attire.

The independence celebration was held under the theme- “Our Country, Our Gift,” aiming to enhance and showcase the cultural authenticity in Dominica. From Jounen Panyel to Kalinago Week, Market Days to the grand national day observance ceremony, the events were celebrated to embrace the rhythms of the vibrant festivities and Kweyol culture.





