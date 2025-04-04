UNC-COP collaborates: What this means for 2025 elections in T&T?

The strategic collaboration between the two is focused on contesting for two major seats mainly, the St Ann’s East and Port of Spain-South.

Trinidad and Tobago: Just weeks prior to the general elections in Trinidad and Tobago, opposition parties, UNC and COP have joined hands, shaking up the political landscape of the nation. The collaboration between the two parties is being called as a ‘Winning coalition’ by the two, as they aim to contest for two of the major seats, owned by PNM over decades.

The strategic collaboration between the two is focused on contesting for two major seats mainly, the St Ann’s East and Port of Spain-South. Supporters of the alliance have come in support emphasizing that the partnership could significantly help improve the nation and unseat the PNM, which has been ruling over the nation for a decade.

Is it a Political Game Changer?

The announcement of this alliance is a shocking move and hence sparked an intense political debate. The UNC and COP have described the governance of PNM as “Decade of Destruction” and emphasized that their partnership will be a total opposite and a credible alternative to their plans.

As per the claims made by the party, they will focus on several pressing issues including, rising crime, high grocery prices, managing economic stability and creating better job opportunities. Apart from the collaboration between the UNC and COP, the parties have further strengthened their political presence by incorporating other parties as well. These include the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), the Public Services Association (PSA), the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU), and the LOVE party.

Promises made by the collaboration

While announcing their collaboration through a media release, the political parties have outlined that they will require all hands-on deck to rebuild Trinidad and Tobago, fix their broken systems and restore the nation into a much peaceful, harmonious and vibrant atmosphere for the residents.

“The Time for change is now, the Coalition is ready. Trinidad and Tobago is ready to win,” the media release read.

What Netizens

As soon as the announcement was made public by the political parties, netizens have been expressing their views online citing their unbiased opinions.

A user named Gemma Hosein stated, “Anything to get rid of this unscrupulous govt who has done nothing, absolutely nothing for the people of Trinidad and Tobago except to make their lives harder.”

“Great news indeed. The COP is relevant to the East West Corridor. Looking forward to seeing Prakash on the big stage,” stated Joshey Mahabir.