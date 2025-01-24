Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston are Dating; Close friend claims

The rumors started circulating after a message from Aniston’s close friend goes viral on social media, claiming that she is in relationship with the him.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-01-24 08:29:24

Jennifer Aniston, Hollywood actress, who played the role of Rachel Green in famous 90s Sitcom ‘Friends’ is rumored to be in relationship with former US President Barack Obama. The rumors started circulating after a message from Aniston’s close friend goes viral on social media, claiming that she is in relationship with the him.  

“He’s with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the affair came up casually Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it’s definitely not a secret among her closest friends,” the message read.  

According to reports, the message is said to be from one of Aniston close friends, which got leaked and has created a buzz all over social media. The claims were also confirmed by the Obama's political and Aniston's circle in New York and LA. However, no confirmation over such claims have been made by either personality rumored for being in a relationship.  

The relationship rumor's between the two emerged just after reports went viral that Obama is divorcing her wife Michelle Obama which further strengthened the claims made. The rumors started after Michelle Obama was not seen along with Barack Obama during Jimmy Carter’s funeral.  

It further caught an eye when she was not even seen during Donald Trump’s inauguration. Sources also revealed that the couple is not living together, as Michelle has dropped out of DC life.  

However, this is also to be noted that the dating rumors between the two are not new as it has been circulating on social media for a while. Jennifer Aniston at the Jimmy Kimmel Show in October put a hold on such claims, however a recent statement from Aniston's friend have once again ignited the rumors 

Jennifer Aniston turns off comments section after relationship rumors goes viral  

The Murder Mystery actor has also switched off the comments section of her Instagram post, after her dating rumors went viral on social media. This has further intensified the claims and added to the already escalating doubts among locals.  

Netizens react on Jennifer Aniston and Obama dating rumors 

As the rumors are getting viral, users on social media are actively extending their opinions through social media. The netizens doesn’t seem to stop trolling both of them claiming that ‘One is just bad as other.’  

A user on Facebook also wrote that she can’t imagine that Aniston is dating Obama, however another user wrote that she has to be desperate.  

Amara Campbell

