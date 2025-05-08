BREAKING: Guyana Police release preliminary autopsy findings on Adriana Younge amid public pressure

Guyana: The Guyana Police Force has released a complete and detailed forensic report of the autopsy conducted on Adrianna Younge under growing public outcry and criticism from attorneys Dexter Todd and Eusi Anderson. The attorneys have accused the police of failing to provide timely and concrete updates into the ongoing investigation of the case.

The Guyana Police Force released a comprehensive report while emphasizing all the investigations that has been conducted so far, and the forensic details that were achieved from the autopsy of the 11-year-old kid.

“Unfortunately, as a result of a barrage of misinformation being peddled in the social media intending to confuse and cause public mischief, the Guyana Police Force feels compelled to share with the public some of the findings of the preliminary forensic examination report,” the Guyana Police Force stated in a statement released by them.

The GPF ruled out the following points from Adrianna Younge’s autopsy and ongoing investigation;

There was no evidence of Sexual Assault as all her genitals were examined and found unremarkable with her hymen intact. Her soft tissues didn’t depict any signs of traumatic injury which was further backed up by the properly intact and well skeletal structure. There authorities stated that there was a residual cone of foam, which was present in her nostrils and oral cavity, which is often found in cases related to drowning. The change in the skin texture was stated to be present due to a prolonged immersion with water described as ‘Washerwoman’, which are also consistent with the case of drowning. The skin was intact ruling out any sorts of antemortem injuries and highlighting that Adrianna didn’t receive any injuries to her body prior to her death. The sphenoid sinus had at least 1 ml of liquid, which also points towards drowning (The sphenoid sinus is a part of the brain which usually has an air space). Liquid was also found in her lungs, which made the authorities to affirm that Adrianna Younge died from drowning.

Apart from this the Guyana Police force also highlighted that the National Medical Services (NMS) are performing a thorough test on the blood and gastric contents of Adrianna to find out any cases related to poison ingestion. Other specimens are undergoing a histological analysis at the Mount Sinai’s board certified forensic and diagnostic pathologists in the USA.

The water samples of the swimming pool in which Adrianna died have also been sent abroad for a thorough analysis. The GPF has also confirmed that all these tests and autopsy were performed under the presence of Darren Wade, who was the legal representative of the family and Dr Caleb Mc Cloggan, a medical doctor who was also chosen by the family.