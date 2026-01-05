American tourist drowns in Bahamian waters

The victim was participating in a diving excursion operated by a local hotel with his son.

Bahamas: A 57-year-old American tourist drowned in the waters off Clifton Pier shortly before 11: 00 am on January 2, 2026. The investigation on the matter has started as police discovered the body in the water and it was unresponsive.

As per the reports, police were notified of an unresponsive man who had been submerged in the water for an extended period. Firstly, they checked and added that they decided to transport the body to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF).

Further, the victim was transported to the base of the body and after that he was taken to Doctors Hospital. The doctors pronounced him dead, saying he died because of the filling of the excessive water into his body.

Investigators later visited the hospital and they had talks with the son of the dead tourist who explained the entire matter. According to the son, they were participating in a diving excursion operated by a local hotel.

After their participation, they went diving south of Clifton Pier, however, the tourist was observed floating unresponsive in the water after surfacing. His son has tried to wake him up, but he has given no response to them and then declared dead.

In addition to that, tourists were also assisted on the platform of the vessel, where some initial treatments have taken place. As per the reports, the treatment including oxygen and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) were administered. However, the vessel proceeded to the base of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the exact cause of death. Netizens reacted to the incident and extended condolences to the visitors’ family at this tragedy happening in a foreign land.

People also expressed frustration and said, “Hotels I hope y'all have the necessary help on these excursions. Tired of the drownings. One in water, one on land to ensure no fatalities are not without nearby assistance.”

Now, the investigation into the matter continues.