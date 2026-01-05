Former PM Keith Mitchell ties knot for second time with Dr Ophelia Wells in Saint Lucia

Grenada: Former Prime Minister Keith Mitchell of Grenada tied a knot with policy consultant Dr Ophelia Wells in Saint Lucia on December 27, 2025. In an intimate wedding ceremony, both have taken vows with each other for the second time in their lives.

Notably, 79-year-old Mitchell was previously married to Marietta Mitchell and they parted their ways after four decades. Dr Wells, who is a 41-year-old economist and policy consultant also married to Mitchell for the second time after she separated from Dennis Cornwall, who is currently a Minister of Finance in Grenada.

Cornwall is not related to Keith Mitchell. Both have tied the knot through a private ceremony at Pigeon Island in Gros Islet in the presence of some of their guests from Grenada. Wells is a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago and works as an economist.

Keith Mitchell remained the longest serving prime minister of Grenada as he led the “New National Party” from 1989 until 2024. Under his tenure ship, he led the NNP to win the elections in 1995 and then remained as prime minister for around 13 years. In 2013 and 2018, his party won all 15 seats in the House of Assembly.

However, his party suffered a defeat in June 2022 against Dickon Mitchell under the banner of National Democratic Congress. After that, he stepped back from the position of the leader of NNP, leading educator Emmalin Pierre to take the position.

In 2019, Wells also served as a permanent secretary in Grenada’s Ministry of Finance, Planning, Economic Development and Physical Development. He was at the position with her then husband who was the Minister of Finance.

People in Grenada showered them with warm greetings and wishes after starting their lives together. Mitchell is known as an influential political figure with Grenada and now entered into his second marriage. The citizens also greeted him with the blessings and greetings.