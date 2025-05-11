Dominica invests additional XCD 90k as Clifton Back Road Project hits 90% completion

The Clifton Back Road project had major developmental changes compared to the previously finalised design to improve essential services to the residents of the community, the Minister of Agriculture, Roland Royer has confirmed. He emphasized that the project is almost 90% complete and during its construction the government put forward an additional investment of XCD 90,000.

As per the information shared, the expansion of the project included the replacement of the main water line along the entire stretch of road in order to ensure quality and reliability during the rehabilitation. Minister Roland Royer also shared the update on his social media and emphasized that the nearing completion of this project comes as a ‘Great News’ for the community of Clifton.

The project was earlier estimated at XCD 1.05 million, however now, an additional XCD 90,000 investment has been made. The funding of this project is being carried out by the Government of Dominica along with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). The project is being implemented under BNTF 10, and is executed by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports, and Community Development.

As per the official reports, till now a retaining wall is constructed, a new culvert crossing has been installed and a 400 meters long roadway and slipper drains have been built, ensuring a smoother traffic flow. Apart from this, all the major advancements have been done, with only a few final changes left.

“The Government of Dominica is pleased with the progress and the quality of work being delivered. This project brings much-needed relief and long-term infrastructure improvements to the residents of Clifton,” he stated.

Notably, the Government of Dominica has been carrying out different road enhancement projects across the nation to ensure citizen safety and to improve the transportation services across the nation. Some of these projects include the Loubiere to Bagatelle Road project which went under construction early this year in January and is undergoing a rapid transformation. The other project includes the construction of the East Coast Road project which is expected to be completed by June 2025.