This week, Sun became the first citizen of St Kitts and Nevis to cross the Kármán line — the boundary of space — during a private commercial spaceflight.

St Kitts and Nevis: Justin Sun, a Chinese-born Kittitian citizen has become the official 712th human being to travel into space. He is a billionaire, a known business man, and a leader in the crypto world. He is the founder of the TRON blockchain which also includes the now former brand BitTorrent in its portfolio of companies and the creator of the stable coin USDD.

This week, Sun took a private commercial spaceflight and crossed the Kármán line - which is the border of space. It is the first time a citizen of St Kitts and Nevis has achieved this milestone.

“It’s an honour to carry the flag of St Kitts and Nevis to the stars. As a citizen, I wanted to show the world that even the smallest nations can have the biggest dreams — and reach the farthest frontiers,” he said after returning.

The flight lasted for over 10 minutes from takeoff to landing. During his trip, Sun experienced weightlessness, saw the curved shape of the Earth, and also looked at the thin blue layer of the planet’s atmosphere.

The space travel was organized by a private company. It was a short trip but it put St Kitts and Nevis on the map for space travel. The country’s red, green, yellow, black and white flag has now flown beyond Earth.

People in the Federation saw this milestone with great pride. Some called it “the most glamorous and unexpected diplomatic promotion in the history of the country.” Social media lit up with hashtags like #KittitianInSpace and #FromSKNToTheStars.

Justin Sun’s extensive list of accomplishments includes working at Ripple Labs, founded TRON in 2017, bought BitTorrent for $140 million, operated the crypto exchange Poloniex, and invested in blockchain games. Also, at one point, he was the Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed micronation of Liberland. Now, “astronaut” is also added to this list.