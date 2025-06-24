PM Terrance Drew clarifies misinformation regarding US travel ban on St Kitts and Nevis

PM Drew also highlighted the steps his administration has taken to seek clarification on the matter, emphasizing ongoing diplomatic efforts.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew has confirmed that government of St Kitts and Nevis has not received any formal update from the US authorities regarding potential visa ban and restrictions for the citizens of the twin island nation.

The Prime Minister shed light on this escalating matter during an interview on The Edge on ZIZ Radio where he assured the public that there is no such action planned or announced yet.

“This administration has received no official notice of any travel ban or restriction on our citizens,” the Prime Minister said.

He further added that immediately after the information of the alleged visa ban went viral on social media, the government contacted their diplomatic channels. He then reassured the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis, that he has received no official confirmation on the same by the US authorities and will keep the locals updated about any development.

PM Drew also shed light on all the steps taken by his administration to seek clarification into the matter. He stressed that he has contacted the US embassy in Barbados, but there was no formal communication about the viral list.

He also contacted the Ambassador of US and OAS, Jacinth Henry-Martin and they together had a discussion on this matter. A meeting was also held with the State Department to have more clarification on the escalating matter.

“Has it been circulating? Yes. Has it been concerning? Yes. But we have been working the diplomatic channels from day one to deal with this matter, and to deal with it even proactively,” said the PM.

He then also reaffirmed the strong relation between the federation of St Kitts and Nevis and the US which spans over decades. He emphasized on this relation and the collaboration towards mutual development of both the countries.

PM Drew concluded with a message to be transparent and providing timely updates to the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis on all the latest developments. He assured that as of now everything is normal, and the people of St Kitts and Nevis could easily commute to US for any important work.