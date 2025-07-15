Jamaican reggae artist Sizzla Kalonji releases new music video, “So in Love”

Jamaica: Sizzla Kalonji, a renowned Jamaican reggae artist from Saint Lucia released his latest music video with a song, “So in Love,” on Monday (July 14, 2025). The music video has been shot in Saint Lucia, showcasing Caribbean’s magnificent beauty and its natural tourism appeal.

The song has been filmed entirely on the island at Windjammer Landing, showcasing the stunning landscape of Saint Lucia. In addition to that, the song has also highlighted the talents of creatives who participated in the production and the making of the song.

The music video is being loved by fans from across the region who lauded the artists for excellent work. One of the residents added, “Sizzla has always been one of my favourite reggae artists. And I certainly pray for his longevity on this earth. May God continue to lyrically bless him.”

The music video featured several locations of Saint Lucia, showcasing the beauty of different places in the Caribbean.

Notably, Sizzla Kalonji is known for his breakthrough songs that are widely being shot in the Caribbean region as he seeks to promote the beauty of his home region. He is a globally renowned artist who is working to enhance the local entertainment industry of the Caribbean by providing a chance to local artists in different areas.

Recently, he has been named to perform in Lauderhill, Florida for the celebration of the Jamaican Independence which is scheduled to be held on August 3, 2025. He will not only be performing but will also receive the keys to the city from Mayor Denise Grant. Jamaican artist is also slated to perform along with Etana, Lady G, Admiral Tibet and others who will also showcase the local and authentic culture of the region.

Earlier, he also performed in “The One Love concert” in Trinidad and Tobago which took place at SoudForge on June 7, 2025. His performance was loved by the people in the country.