More than 20,000 passengers arrive in St Kitts and Nevis on eight Cruise Ships

Five cruise ships docked on Friday, bringing a total of 8,473 passengers to St Kitts, while three vessels arrived the previous day.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Over 20,000 passengers arrived in St Kitts and Nevis as eight cruise ships docked at Port Zante in the last two days. Five cruise ships arrived on Friday and three vessels docked in the country on Thursday.

The five ships that were docked on Friday included Wind Spirit, Costa Pacifica, Marella Discovery, and Celebrity Ascent. These ships arrived at Port Zante while Star Flyer anchored off Camabola. All these ships together brought a total of 8,473 passengers to St. Kitts on Friday.

On Thursday, a total of 11,213 travellers arrived in St Kitts and Nevis onboard four cruise ships including Celebrity Beyond, Arvia, Zuiderdam and the Marella Explorer. Celebrity Beyond brought 2,382 passengers, while Arvia brought 5,030 passengers, Zuiderdam brought 1,903 passengers and the Marella Explorer brought 1,898 passengers.

The Marella Discovery brought 1,798 passengers as it arrived from St Kitts and Nevis and then departed for Antigua. Further, the Celebrity Ascent docked at the country with passengers coming at the country with a total number of 3,278 from Saint Lucia.

Four cruise ships such as Koningsdam, Odyssey of the Seas, Costa Fascinosa and Norwegian gem are scheduled on Saturday. The passengers have explored several destinations of the country such as Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Batik, Black Rocks, sea and sun bathing at the popular beaches. They also walked around Basseterre stopping at places of interest such as the Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the St George’s Anglican Church.

Passengers went to Mount Liamuiga and to Black Rocks as they enjoyed the trails, snorkeling and then went sailing to Nevis. They also enjoyed golfing, casino gambling and shopping and patronized the local bars.

Cruise ships which docked at Port Zante on Wednesday were Celebrity Beyond, Zuiderdam, Marella Voyager and Arvia. The cruise line brought great opportunities for an additional night as ships stayed in port longer than scheduled.