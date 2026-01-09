St Kitts and Nevis: Basketball City refurbished to boost sports sector

The $400,000 upgrade to Basketball City in St. Kitts and Nevis includes modernizing the facility with new seating, lights, and expanded amenities, aiming to empower young athletes and support national competitions.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Basketball City will be upgraded at Victoria Road to advance the state-of-the-art indoor basketball facility at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis. The facility will be upgraded with an investment of $400,000 as the complete demolition of the foundation for the basketball court has completed.

In addition to that, the demolition of an older building at the Western end, installing a new drainage system for the court and the facility and upgrading the seating structure and installing new bleachers will be included into the work.

Now, the work for the removal of the existing lighting structures and installation of new lights is progressing in St Kitts and Nevis. In the upgrade work, the bathrooms and dressing rooms will be renovated and the cafeteria section will be expanded and more will be undertaken.

Earlier, the Minister of Sports, Samal Duggins along with executives from the basketball association toured the facility on January 6, 2026. The facility will be transformed into a state-of-the-art that will ensure the comfort and safety of players, coaches, officials and the public.

Minister Samal Duggins added that it will empower the younger generation and turned out to be one of the favourite sports of many young persons. Some of whom have gained basketball scholarships to attend University in the United States and other countries.

He said that they wanted to enhance the sports sector and send more of the young people out to college to get an education via scholarships. They are having the right facilities that will help them to ensure that the younger sports people in St Kitts and Nevis get these opportunities.

The facility will work as a platform for the sports person as the stadium has not had any major renovation of this magnitude since it was built. The upgrades will also support national competitions, schools, and community use, ensuring basketball continues to grow and bring communities together.