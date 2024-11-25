St Kitts and Nevis: Seven finalists declared for Digicel Power Soca Monarch

Several local artists showcased their incredible talent to fight for a spot in finals however, a few of them were able to earn their spot.

St Kitts and Nevis: Seven finalists have been announced for the Digicel Power Soca Monarch finals following the elimination round which took place yesterday.

The St Kitts Carnival Groovy Monarch eliminations, last night were a big hit as the audience cheerfully grooved to the beats. Several local artists showcased their incredible talent to fight for a spot in finals however, a few of them were able to earn their spot.

The seven finalists include AkaiiUSweet & Tobap, Jazzbo, Rikitik, Jervin V & 5 Star Pino, Luck Boss, Klymate & Tazzy G, and KT Dan.

These contestants will fight for the ultimate Power Soca Monarch title at the event which will take place during 14th December 2024, at Carnival Village.

The singers delivered an outstanding performance making the audience groove to their beats. However, KT Dan’s performance in Kittian Style was the one which was highly cherished by the attendees and earned him a spot in the finals.

However, Jazzbo’s performance on Pure Sweetness was another highlight of the event, which ultimately hyped the audience for the upcoming finals and Sugar Mas 53 celebrations.

It is to be noted that the tickets for the finals are now on sale, priced at $30 and could be availed through the official website of the Sugar Mas Carnival.

Notably, the Preliminary round which was focused on audio only and was held on 9th November, where several artists from across the twin island showcased their talent virtually.

JUNIOR AND SENIOR CALYPSO MONARCH COMPETITION

The Power Soca Monarch eliminations have already been done, while the Senior Calypso Monarch eliminations are yet to be held. These will be held on 29th and 30th November, but the finals of the event will take place on 27th December.

On the contrary, the Junior Calypso Monarch Competition has been divided into two categories Primary and Secondary and will take place on 15th December 2024 at 5pm at the St Kitts Marriott Resort. The entry ticket for this event will be free.

Additionally, the Sugar Mas 53 this year will be celebrated under the theme, "There is only one place to be Sugar Mas 53" and the celebration of this carnival will take place from 13th December 2024 to 2nd January 2025.