Dominica aims to establish Cyber Incident Response Team to strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica has been preparing to establish a “Cyber Incident Response Team” to strengthen the cybersecurity infrastructure and safeguard information systems. As part of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project, the training was hosted by the government across both the public and private sector which was completed last week.

Robert Tong, coordinator of the Digital Economy, said that the training is aimed at outlining strategic measures to address growing cybersecurity risks. Aiming to ensure cybersecurity, the government has been taking steps to secure systems and the private sector.

He noted,” As we're moving Dominica to a digital stage, obviously there are going to be more attacks. And many times, there are attacks, but no one speaks about it. So, the intention is to ensure that our people are secured, our government systems are secured, and our private sector is secured.”

In addition to that, conferences and seminars were also hosted for the team as part of their training, featuring the gathering of different stakeholders and other officials. The conferences featured discussion about the threats and ways of mitigating cyber issues.

The team will work to secure the network and Cybersystems across Dominica. The training of the team has also aligned with the Police Week 2024.

The Police Week is being hosted every year in Dominica with week of activities, aiming to enhance camaraderie and improve cooperation among officers. The events consist of exercises that brought about a certain level of camaraderie.

