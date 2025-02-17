Frontier Airlines returns to Antigua with weekly service

Antigua and Barbuda: Frontier Airlines landed at VC Bird International Airport to resume non-stop weekly service for Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday. The flight will operate on the route from San Juan, Puerto Rico, offering enhanced connection between the Caribbean and the continental US.

Ultra-low fare carrier, Frontier Airlines will operate flight from Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, aiming to generate new jobs opportunities. The welcome ceremony was hosted by the authorities of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism with a ribbon-cutting event where they also extended a water cannon salute to the airline.

The captain and other members of the Frontier Airlines joined the celebration and welcomed the regional collaboration between the airline and Antigua and Barbuda. Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez expressed delight and noted that the service will enhance the global presence of the country by elevating its airlift as well as tourism sector.

Tourism Minister Fernandez added that they are happy to welcome the resumption of the service of the flight between two countries. The service will offer affordable air travel to both tourists as well as local consumers, providing new opportunities to different sectors of the economic sector of Antigua and Barbuda.

The service will offer a chance to the tourists who seek to visit across the Caribbean, the United States and beyond. The local consumers will be given a chance to enhance their market and grow their products with proper showcase and display at VC Bird International Airport.

Vice President of Network and Operations Designs of Frontier Airlines Josh Fly added that the service will be the enhanced addition of the flights into the travel plan of the tourists from across the globe in 2025. It will provide seamless connections and comfortable journeys to and from the Caribbean countries, aiming to enhance regional travel opportunities.

The new service will also provide a new travel option between Puerto Rico and Antigua which will further make it a more beautiful destination for the travellers.