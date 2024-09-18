Caribbean Resiliency Program (NICaR) concludes after 4 years

This program was funded by the US Department of State and it aimed at restoring and supporting the coastal biosphere of the region.

The US Forest Service Natural Infrastructure for Caribbean Resilience (NICaR) Program has been concluded after four years of working within the Caribbean region. As the project ended, a ceremony was held to honour the work done by the participants over the course.

This program was funded by the US Department of State and it aimed at restoring and supporting the coastal biosphere of the region.

The US Ambassador Roger Nyhus appreciated the efforts of all the participants at the event as he noted them to be of great importance for the small island nations. He also presented the participants with awards and honoured their worksite, and commitment in bringing the program to a successful end.

Notably, the NICar Program was initiated in 2021 with an aim to build climate resilience across Caribbean. This was a critical need for the region as it is most susceptible to Climatic disasters. The program focused on addressing potential threats such as deforestation and air pollution to combat the issue.

Under this initiative, 12 projects were led across nine Caribbean regions, all focusing on building climate resiliency and future readiness during times of disaster.

The nine participating countries included Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahamas, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Jamaica, St Vincent and Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

This program majorly focused over improving climate resiliency by controlling carbon emissions, creating better laws, and increasing greenery through plantations.

One of the major projects carried out under this initiative was (CANARI), which was set under the theme, “Ecosystem restoration to build Caribbean resilience to climate change”.

This project focused on improving six high risk communities in three major Caribbean countries including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, and Grenada.

The project focused on a major update to Mangroves, upland forests, and post-disaster landscape restoration ultimately leading to longer climatic resilience.

This is to be noted that the Caribbean Island sits in the middle of the ocean, and their location acts as a big setback to them against climate.

Every year, the island nations have to face several disasters including deadly hurricanes, storms, cyclones, and more. This is because the region is placed between the tectonic plates of North and South America, that intensifies constant threats for earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The governments of the small island nations, has also planned and led several initiatives to combat this issue so they stand stronger during disasters. The NICaR Program, however, has provided strong support to these nations helping in their aim towards climate resiliency.