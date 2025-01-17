St Kitts and Nevis: Electronic Vehicles Maintenance Certification Course trains individuals

The training will be provided by the CF Bryant College as they collaborated with the government of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis launched Electronic Vehicles Maintenance Certification Course as part of their Sustainable Island State Agenda on Friday. It is aimed at facilitating training of individuals on electronic vehicles and enhancing their usage in the country.

The training will be provided by the CF Bryant College as they collaborated with the government of St Kitts and Nevis. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew along with other cabinet members such as Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geffrey Hanley visited the college and assessed progress on the initiatives.

Officials received update on the course and how it will operate in St Kitts and Nevis. The course will provide training online and the students who participated in the course will also receive certification, making them eligible for operating electronic vehicles in the country.

Prime Minister Drew shed light on the project and said that St Kitts and Nevis is in need to pave their path of sustainability. He added that there was a need for equipment that was needed to make this possible and mitigate the impact of climate change by protecting and conserving natural resources.

The course will prepare technicians who will work for green and renewable energy as it is the future where things will require to be sustainable and resilience. Hence, the course is intendent to build and shape a sustainable future by enhancing the study and information about electronic vehicles and their operation among the future generation.

The training course is distributed in three parts and each part will teach different mechanism of how to drive these vehicles in St Kitts and Nevis. Rules and regulations will be taught during the course, aiming to ensure safety and security on the roads.

The first part will make students aware about the significance and usage of the vehicles, aiming to enhance sustainability. The repair proceedings will also be discussed and taught in the course where individuals will be made aware of its repairing functions. In the third part, successful candidates will be handed over with certifications that will be helpful for their future.