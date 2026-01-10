St Kitts and Nevis to build "Prime Creative Arts Centre," PM Drew calls it space for talent

St Kitts and Nevis is all set to construct “Prime Creative Arts Centre” as the government hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew called it a significant step forward as it will create a space where talent can grow, where ideas can be developed and where creativity can be treated not just as a passion but as a profession.

Speaking at the groundbreaking, the centre will work for the betterment of the young people so the government is aiming to empower people through a project like this. He further talked about the expansion of the economy and noted that the creative sector is a significant pillar for the diversification of the economy.

“It is about recognizing the power of creativity, the value of culture and the role that imagination plays in national development.” He said that the Prime Creative Arts Centre represents empowering progress and moving the country forward in a very real and tangible way.

While talking about the changing landscape in the geopolitics, PM Drew added that things are not done the same way but their objective as a government and his as a prime minister is not to shy away from difficult challenges, but to face them head-on always with the objective that their people must be protected and must be first.

“This is one such example, and we are about to break ground today, this centre signifies multiple things, it signifies vision, it signifies good governance, it signifies partnership and it signifies a new pathway to expand our landscape, signifies jobs in different areas, from construction, all the way to our talented people who would sing and dance on these stages.”

He further mentioned that the government is working on several projects such as hospitals, schools and other roads. They have broken ground and multiple other projects that are already ongoing and these are major projects, all in keeping with their plan to diversify their economy, to put people in the best state.

PM Drew also talked about the Citizenship by Investment Programme and said that they are working as it is strongly built on principles of integrity, transparency, and good governance.

He said that the government is working to make sure that the Prime Creative Arts Centre can deliver a project that will not only serve people for now but will serve people for a good time into the future.