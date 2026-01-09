Dominica International Airport aims for 2027 completion: PM Skerrit 

Roseau, Dominica: The Dominica International Airport is expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2027. Speaking during a site visit, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said that the work is progressing well as the runway is settling and after the rainy season in 2026, the work on the surface to concrete will be started.

He said that the tunnel is under construction and it is expected to be completed by October this year. The tunnel will enhance communication and work on all of the on-site buildings. The construction work is also progressing well on the terminal building, the FBO as a private VIP for private aircrafts, the fire service customs, and other facilities on the construction site.

Currently, around 1,100 citizens of Dominica are employed at the site of the construction of the international airport. PM Skerrit also mentioned that the tourism sector has also grown with stayover arrivals by 18% in 2025 and by 20% in just December 2025.

Talking about the schedule, he outlined that they will see a completion of all structures by November 2025 and the internal work will commence immediately thereafter. “This would be a major achievement and it will bring great transformation for Dominica.”

He further outlined that the airport is crucial to the continued efforts of the government of Dominica towards growing the economy, bringing more foreign exchange in the country, creating jobs for people, creating opportunities for farmers and taxi operations.

PM Skerrit also mentioned about the struggles faced by them during the construction and said that they had the challenge of not only seeking to build this airport. “But we also introduced Night Landing as no plane could land in darker light. In another airport, we are basically building a new terminal building, a new runway, extending a runway and all of the associated facilities, and a new fire station.”

He said that the government of Dominica always had the intention to build this airport and the Citizenship by Investment Programme helped them to complete their intention and start the construction.

PM Skerrit said that they are pleased that they were able to lead the process and they have had in many instances really to build this country from scratch, from road infrastructure through health through education, investments in agriculture, the creation of a small business unit, for grants to young entrepreneurs or for loans at the aid bank, housing, and many more.

He further noted that this will be a landmark project for Dominica.