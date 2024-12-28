Billionaire Fashion Icon Rihanna regrets wearing this outfit in event

She admitted that she did not know what exactly she was thinking during the time.

New York: A renowned pop star, billionaire businesswoman and fashion icon Rihanna expressed regret on wearing particular outfit at an event in her early career period. She spoke about the outfit in an interview and called the outfit awful and worse as it was her starting period in the industry.

Speaking about the outfit, she explained there was this event of “Teen Purple”, and she was invited, but she went there in an awful appearance including baggy jeans with panties out. She admitted that she did not know what exactly she was thinking during the time.

Upon asking about the outfit, she also replied that this was an awful memory of her career, whenever she thinks about it, she ends up regretting the day and event. Rihanna also stated that that was not a fashion, but a general notion to follow the trend when anybody comes to the industry. “It was starting in the entertainment industry, and I don’t know, what the **** was I thinking?”

Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty in Caribbean

Barbadian superstar Rihanna has launched Fenty Beauty in Caribbean countries recently in November 2024. She expressed delight and noted that this is a great moment for her to launch Fenty Beauty in her own country and the region.

Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Eau De Parfum has been launched in Barbados in the starting week of November 2024. The launch ceremony was also hosted by Rihanna where she welcomed her fans and friends. She also extended gratitude to the people of the Caribbean region for responding to the products with love.

Along with Barbados, Fenty Beauty also went on sale in other eight countries of the Caribbean including Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Grenada, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin and Trinidad and Tobago. The ceremony for the launch of the products on sale in these countries was held on October 24, 2024.