Dominica Labour Party to host Delegates’ Conference, PM Mitchell, PM Pierre invited

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica Labour Party is all set to host Delegates’ Conference under the theme- “A Legacy of Commitment- A Future of Hope” on November 10, 2024. While welcoming distinguished guests, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will lead the conference and delve into a series of discussions about matters related to small island states.

The Dominica Labour Party has invited Prime Minister of Grenada- Dickon Mitchell and Prime Minister of Saint Lucia- Philip J Pierre as the guest speakerts for the conference at the Vielle Case in Dominica. The conference will kickstart at 11: 00 am where PM Roosevelt Skerrit extend warm welcome to other delegates and is expected to talk about different areas of development.

Notably, three Caribbean islands share friendly diplomatic ties with each other in the Caribbean region, collaborating for several trading and business opportunities. The conference is expected to focus on the issues of the small island nations such as climate change, hurricanes, finances and other developmental projects.

Recently in July 2024, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit visited Grenada to offer condolences to the people and the government of the country following the destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl. During the visit, he talked about the pressing issue of the small island states and held the developed world responsible for the destructive conditions of the island state.

He also voiced for the productive and comprehensive plan for the climate action and stated that they contribute almost nothing to the emission of the carbon footprints which is the paramount reason behind climate change and the hurricanes. PM Skerrit further stressed that even without contributing nothing, they are the ones who always remain on the verge of facing the wrath of the natural calamities which is injustice as their survival is in danger due to the developed world.

Now, the Delegates' conference is also expected to feature discussion on climate change and the ongoing hurricane season, impacting the Caribbean countries. In addition to that, the conference is also aimed at enhancing the diplomatic ties between the two countries by providing a space for the leaders of the countries to gather and talk about their future in the region.

With the conference, the leaders are also expected to enhance the interaction between the people of three countries, aiming to strengthen the unity within the region. In several platforms, the leaders talk about the CARICOM collaboration and togetherness for their brighter future and the conference will intend to foster unity among the people of the region.

The political demographics are also speculated to be part of the conference as the delegations will gather and discuss ways of fostering a healthy political environment across the Caribbean.