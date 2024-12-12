West Indies vs Bangladesh: First–Ever Drone Show to Light Up T20 Cricket Match

The show is aimed at entertaining the audience including those on the television with a live telecast of the T20 matches scheduled to be held on December 15 and 19, 2024.

West Indies: The first-ever “Drone Show” will take place in St Vincent and the Grenadines during the cricket home series between West Indies and Bangladesh.

The show is aimed at entertaining the audience including those on the television with a live telecast of the T20 matches scheduled to be held on December 15 and 19, 2024.

Windies Cricket authorities have extended an invitation to the patron at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex for the light show and the cricket showdown from 7 pm onwards. As part of the Christmas festivities, the drone show will highlight portraits of flag and national heroes of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Cricket Match

The series between West Indies and Bangladesh was started on November 22, 2024, with test matches. It featured the staging of two test matches. The first match was won by West Indies and the second was won by Bangladesh. The first test match was held at Sir Viv Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda from November 22 to 26, while the second match was held in Jamaica from November 30 to December 4, 2024.

The ODI series commenced on December 8, 2024, at Warner Park Cricket Stadium in St Kitts and Nevis which was won by West Indies. The second match was held on December 10, 2024, which was won by West Indies, leading them towards the victory of this series.

The third and last match of the series is scheduled to be held today in St Kitts and Nevis from 7 pm onwards.

The T20 series will commence on December 15, 2024, and will run through December 19, 2024 in St Vincent and the Grenadines. If West Indies manages to win T20 and ODI series, then they will be declared winner for the overall home series of the cricket tournament.

The squad for West Indies included Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope, Guadekesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Marqunio Mindley and Alzarri Joseph.