IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran loses orange cap to Virat Kohli, slips to 4th spot

29-year-old Nicholas Pooran has impressed in IPL 2025 with 403 runs at a blazing strike rate of 203 across 10 matches for Lucknow Super Giants.

West Indies: West Indies’ star batter Nicholas Pooran has lost his orange cap to renowned world class cricketer “Virat Kohli” in the ongoing India Premier League 2025. He slipped to fourth position from the first position in the “orange cap leaderboard” and fell short of runs following his back-to-back flop show in the last four matches.

A 29-year-old Pooran has been playing for “Lucknow Super Giants” in the IPL 2025 and showcased class batting in the initial matches. With his consistency, he managed to score 403 runs with a strike rate of 203 in the 10 matches of the tournament.

Nicholas Pooran played with an average of 44 and hit fifties four times and remained not out in one match in which he scored 87 runs- one of his highest totals in his IPL campaign. For the first four weeks of the game, Trinidadian cricketers kept his hold on orange cap. However, due to his inability to score runs in the last few matches, he slipped to fourth position.

Indian star batter Virat Kohli who is playing for “Royal Challengers Bengaluru” and once again seized the first position in the orange cap leaderboard after winning the cap in the IPL season 2024.

He scored 443 runs with a strike rate of 138 in the 10 matches and remained not out for three times. His highest score came against the Rajasthan Royals where he scored a crucial knock of 77 runs. Kohli played with an average of 63 and scored six fifties in his so far IPL campaign.

The second position in the orange cap race is secured by Suryakumar Yadav who is playing for Mumbai Indians and scored 427 runs. The third position in the leaderboard is secured by another Indian batter Sai Sudharsan with 417 runs and a strike rate of 152.

The Lucknow Super Giants team is yet to play four games in their IPL campaign and Nicholas Pooran will get four more chances to make runs and secure the orange cap. LSG is standing in sixth position by winning five matches out of 10. The team managed to score 10 points with a net run rate of –0.325.