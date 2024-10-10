Caribbean Airlines Expands Suriname Services with Two New Weekly Flights via Guyana

The flight will operate on Fridays and Sundays and will have a stop at Ogle, Guyana.

Caribbean Airlines has increased its services to Suriname by adding two more flights to their already thriving services. The airlines announced two weekly flights from Trinidad to Suriname via Guyana.

The flight will operate on Fridays and Sundays and will have a stop at Ogle, Guyana. The enhanced services will aid in providing tourists with a more relaxed and comfortable experience on their journey between the two islands.

The newly added flights will not be an advantage just to the people wishing to travel between Trinidad and Suriname but for those too who wish to visit Guyana. The added stop will also aim to provide a comforting experience to travellers with a break in between their flights.

Apart from the two flights, the airline already operates four weekly nonstop flights between Trinidad and Suriname. These flights operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The flight will operate from Piarco International Airport to John Adolf Pengel International Airport.

The fares for the same are costed at US $150.80 for the Lite package, US $180 for Classic, and US $291.40 for Flex. It will take off from Trinidad at 7:20 am in the morning to reach its destination at 12:05 pm in Suriname.

The new flight schedule will come into operation on 3rd November 2024, and the ticket appointments of the same have been opened, and interested travellers can book their tickets now from the official site of Caribbean Airlines.

The Caribbean’s regional airlines notably extend their operations continuously over the period to enhance their connectivity across the island. The airline recently in June added more flights to its already servicing destinations. The Airlines launched non-stop flights between Trinidad and Puerto Rico, three times a week.

Notably, apart from enhancing their services, the airlines are committed to providing their passengers a seamless experience by offering a comfortable experience to them. The airlines headquartered in Trinidad often conduct several donation campaigns.

However, the enhanced route by the airlines will be a great advantage for the passengers as it will help them plan their travel to Suriname, more effectively.