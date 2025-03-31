Naomi London breaks Julien Alfred’s record, becomes World’s fastest teen

At 18, London competed against five elite athletes, clocking an impressive 11.23 seconds to secure fifth place overall and second in Heat 2.

Saint Lucia’s rising track and field star, Naomi London has made a stunning debut in for the 2025 season by breaking Julien Alfred’s national junior record with wind speed of 1.9m/s. She gave this historic performance at the Mike Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas under the Women’s 100m category.

London competed against five strong and professional athletes at the age of 18 and showcased an incredible performance with a time of 11.23 seconds, grabbing fifth position overall and getting placed at the second position in Heat 2.

Naomi London is also a two times CARIFTA silver medalist and working hard towards her sprinting dreams. She has been coached by coach Edrick Floreal, who had already trained world champions such as Julien Alfred and Dina Asher Smith. Apart from just breaking Julien Alfred’s record, London also became the world’s fastest teenager at the event. She surpassed the previous score of 11.26 seconds by Brianna Selby of USA.

Naomi is a resident of Belle Vue, Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia and is pursuing her high school studies at Vieux-Fort Comprehensive Secondary School. Her performance at the Texas relays turned out to be a major milestone in her career.

Julien Alfred was also present at the event, on Sunday, where she was invited as guest and had a special session greeting her fans. She specifically had an autograph session along with Rhasidat Adeleke, Ackelia Smith and Leo Neugebauer.

Saint Lucians laud Naomi London

Naomi London’s incredible performance at the event has landed her to immense appreciation online among Saint Lucians who wished her success in future.

A user named Carlton Mitchell wrote, “Blessings young lady and I now can see Saint Lucia replay team is in the making, for Juju a lone can't carry so much wait, congratulations on your accomplishments.”

Another user wrote, “Congratulations home, you are Awesome, wished you would continue to do better in your many upcoming battles.”