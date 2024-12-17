Six cruise ships arrive at Port Zante with 12k passengers

The Tourism Ministry hosted the welcome ceremony for the passengers and the crew members of the vessels where they received warm greetings with the music of steelpan.

St Kitts and Nevis: Six cruise ships have arrived at Port Zante on Monday and brought over 12,000 passengers for the second time in December 2024. Passengers explored exclusive offerings on their pre-packed tours and reinforced the tourism appeal of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Tourism Ministry hosted the welcome ceremony for the passengers and the crew members of the vessels where they received warm greetings with the music of steelpan. The greetings were presented by Minister Marsha Henderson and other government officials of St Kitts and Nevis, lauding the uplifting of the cruise sector 2024/2025.

Azamara Onward

Launched in May 2022, the cruise ship was launched to provide new and unique experiences to tourists from across the globe. It has a wide variety of amenities and provides musical journey to the tourists as special performances are organized by the singers and dancers for the exclusive entertainment offerings.

The vessel arrived in Port Zante and the passengers explored the destinations including St Kitts Scenic Railway and Timothy Hill.

Explora II

St Kitts and Nevis welcomed Explora II on Monday for its second visit to the destination as the ship made its inaugural visit on December 3, 2024. With its exclusive offering, the vessel offers unique blend of luxury and the resilience approach to the tourists from across the globe.

The cruise vessel consisted of 461 ocean-front suites and five heated pools that complement exclusive offerings of St Kitts and Nevis.

Le Champlain

Le Champlain arrived in St Kitts and Nevis, bringing over 1000 passengers in Port Zante.

Marella Explorer II

The cruise ship arrived in St Kitts and Nevis with 1,814 passengers along with other five vessels. It has brought magnificent experiences for the tourists from across the globe.

Marella Voyager

The Marella Voyager docked in Port Zante and brought 1,912 passengers in one day with magnificent experience.

Star Pride

With 312 passengers, the vessel has provided great experience to the tourists from across the globe.