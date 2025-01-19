Jamaica: Rebel Salute features star-studded reggae show with classic hits

The 31st edition of Rebel Salute paid a beautiful tribute to the performers who have dedicated their lives to bringing joy to people’s lives.

Jamaica: The 31st edition of the Rebel Salute celebrated music heritage and cultural richness at Plantation Cove in St Ann on Saturday night. Thousands of patrons from across the globe attended the night and enjoyed star-studded reggae show where both classic hits and newly produced sounds were presented through spectacular performances.

The show is celebrated by Tony Rebel who also took stage to share moment with his kids. He performed duet performance with his daughter Daviannah and sang his favourite songs, and the fans also joined him by singing along.

Opened by 75-year-old Errol Dunkley, the show took unique turn to celebrate his legacy and contribution to the music industry. He grooved the audience with his massive hits and top plays, making them explore arrays of songs that are timeless and authentic for traditional times.

Followed by Echo Minott who also celebrated his 45 years in the music industry performed with his exceptional voice and made the audience dance on his exclusive beats. He presented dance and grooving numbers on the stage at the Rebel Salute, offering an enjoyable environment to patrons.

Leroy Gibbons performed on the third spot and made his fans dancing on their feet at the Plantation Cove in St Ann. With his magic voice, fans seem to enjoy authentic music celebration in Jamaica. Pap Michigan also grooved the stage of Rebel Salute with his music and showcased unique fusion of old and new hits, leaving patrons awestruck about his performance.

The 31st edition of the music fest is also attended by General Degree who made the crowd ride in the music of 90s and performed his hit. He performed for the first time in Rebel Salute and gained huge appreciation from the audience.

Dawn Penn encouraged patrons to follow their cultural richness and added that music is therapy and there is no way that one can cheat with it. She performed her hits and captivated the audience with her exclusive energy and soothing vocals.

As part of the results, Foundation Sounds’ Ras Zebulon from Holland secured victory in Dubplate Showcase at the Rebel Salute. He performed head-to-head performance with South Sudan’s Dynamq.