US to face egg shortage and high prices as avian flu cases soar

The rise in Bird Flu cases in parts of America has caused a significant increase in egg prices, which is further expected to aggravate for the rest of the year. According to the US Department of Agriculture’s price outlook for 2025, egg prices are expected to increase by 20%, whereas the rest of the items will experience a 2.2% hike.

A significant rise in Egg prices is a result of soaring bird flu cases across parts of America and is expected to spread even more in the coming weeks. Dr Sean Liu, the associate professor of infectious diseases at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York stated that the disease is ‘Out of Control’.

According to reports there have been more than 12 million flu infections this season in America, which has led to 160,000 hospitalizations and 6,600 deaths.

As per doctor’s suggestions, Tamiflu has been cited as one of the most effective medications against the flu. The Drug can help sedate pain and symptoms which can further lead to a faster recovery and easy treatment.

As the number of cases of the disease rise and the flu spreads across the nation, a significant downfall is seen in egg production, which has caused egg shortage across America, and a rise in its prices. This has sparked public outrage as netizens are lashing out on the authorities for the rise in prices.

Netizens react on egg shortage in America

A user named Paul Flaherty wrote on Facebook, “And bird flu is moving into many parts of the Country, Eggs will keep rising, this is deadly, and Trump has forbidden the health officials from talking about it.”

“It will only be the beginning for the US to pay higher prices after Trump said today that the only way for Canada to avoid tariffs is by becoming the 51st state( nothing said about drugs or immigrants)our gloves should be off, our hockey sticks raised to inflict penalty shots, Boycott American goods and match those tariffs. Find new trading partners that help us with security,” another user wrote.