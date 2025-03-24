Grenada to unveil Mirabeau Tissue Culture Lab on March 27

The ground for the Tissue Culture lab was broke in October 2024, and the project was carried out with support from the Chinese Agriculture Mission.

Grenada: The construction work of Mirabeau Tissue Culture Laboratory has been completed successfully. The new facility is now all set to be launched with an official opening ceremony, which will take place on 27th March 2025 at 2:00 pm at the Mirabeau Agricultural Station, Grenada.

The ground for the Tissue Culture lab was been broken in October 2024, and the project was carried out with support from the Chinese Agriculture Mission. The project was started by the government to boost crop production and approximately 2000 square feet of land was allocated for the project.

The project has been designed to provide the farmers of Grenada with an in-depth knowledge of modern farming practices and address the issues of crop shortages, across parts of Grenada. This will further enhance crop production, boost food security, and create new economic opportunities.

The Tissue Culture Laboratory will specifically help bring back and enhance the propagation of several native species including Musa, Banana, and more. While the major focus will be on promote plantation of these species, the authorities have also planned to add on other varieties including sweet potatoes and pineapple as well in their tissue culture project.

All the facilities and equipment required for the successful operation of the tissue culture centre were already present at the island and didn’t require any imports due to which the project had a timely and fast completion.

The project also creates significant employment opportunities, ultimately contributing to the economic development of the nation and promoting agriculture in Grenada. The Tissue culture laboratory will also act as a big advantage for science students who aspire to learn medicine.

The laboratory will help them provide an advanced practical experience in the agriculture sector enhancing their knowledge during studies. The government of Grenada is committed to provide the farmers with up-to-date facilities and technical support, ultimately aiming for a strong agricultural sector of the country.

These initiatives will also act as a strong advantage to the farmers, as it will provide them significant assistance and ultimately contribute for the economic growth of the nation.