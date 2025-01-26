Majestic Princess debuts at Port Zante

Majestic Princess is known for its towering beauty and exceptional offerings that offer pure elegance and excitement to tourists from across the globe.

St Kitts and Nevis: Majestic Princess made its debut at Port Zante on Saturday and brought over 3000 passengers to St Kitts and Nevis. The captain, crew members and passengers received warm greetings with vibrant welcome ceremony including the music of steelpan and other cultural performances.

The Majestic Princess is known for its towering beauty and exceptional offerings that offer pure elegance and excitement to tourists from across the globe. Passengers who booked excursions and tours to hotspot destinations of St Kitts and Nevis explored natural services and product offerings by connecting with local communities and small shop owners.

Passengers without pre-bookings explored Port Zante and the shopping complexes where they brought souvenirs that show exclusive culture of St Kitts and Nevis. The day connects several tourists from across the globe with the local citizens of the country, aiming to boost the tourism sector as well as the local economy.

A special ceremony was hosted to celebrate the inaugural call where passengers were recognized special for boarding Majestic Princess and visit St Kitts and Nevis. St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority CEO Calvin Duggins expressed delight and welcomed the cruise vessels with great hospitality.

Several other representatives from the Tourism Authority and Delisye Waylwn also lauded the tourism capacities of St Kitts and Nevis. They also presented a plaque to the captain and exchanged tokens of appreciation, aiming to further solidify their partnerships for other services and visits to the island nation.

The token of appreciation also marked significant milestone and celebrated true offerings of St Kitts and Nevis, embracing growing cruise sector and tourism economy. The event also shed light on the collaboration and partnerships between cruise vessels and tourism ministry of the country where they committed to establish St Kitts as a leading cruise destination in the Caribbean.

The cruise season 2024/2025 is underway in St Kitts and Nevis which began with the welcome of world’s longest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas.