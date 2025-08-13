Is Julien Alfred Injured? Olympic Champion responds to viral claims

The athlete has now confirmed that the viral posts circulating online are ‘False’ and she is in good health and training hard.

Saint Lucia: Recently social media was flooded with posts claiming that the Olympic gold medallist and world renowned track and field star, Julien Alfred is injured and will not be participating in the upcoming two diamond league events. The speculations spread quickly with some even citing official meet announcements.

However, the athlete has now confirmed that the viral posts circulating online are ‘False’ and she is in good health and training hard. The athlete confirmed that she is absent from the events in order to simply relax and have time to tune her perfectly for the final stretch of the season.

Alfred has been withdrawn from the diamond league in Silesia, Poland, and Lausanne, Switzerland to work closely with her coach, Edrick Floréal, in Texas. This decision comes as Alfred targets to end this year with a strong finish, and aims to target titles in the 100m and 200m titles at next month’s World Championships in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old athlete is notably the only athlete qualified so far for the series finals in Zurich. Only three months are left for this final showdown, and Alfred is prioritizing her recovery and preparations over everything.

As Alfred prepares for the upcoming season, her supporters stand strong with her in her decision to withdraw and move towards a final preparations. Alfred already holds the title of Diamond League 100m champion and her final preparations and dedication are aligned perfectly with her goal to upheld her title.

Meanwhile, Netizens are praising her and wishing her luck for her representation at the event to be held in Zurich.

A user named Joseph Sonson wrote, “Good luck to stay in shape and maintain your sharpness, for when your name calls you have to continue to train, which means injuries are always a strong possibility, that’s I feel for all of them because of constant pressure to work hard, so may the best woman win.”

Another user named Marley Austrie Wrote, “They scared of her .....they know she will skin them out ....wicked people no weapon formed against you shall not Prosper.”