Trinidadian footballer Maylee Johnson endorses UNC

Trinidad and Tobago: Famous Trinidadian Footballer, Maylee Atthin-Johnson has extended her support towards the leader of United National Congress, Kamla Persad-Bissessar as the date for 2025 general elections is near. The captain of the National Women’s Football team of Trinidad and Tobago extended her support through a social media post, where she referred to leader Kamla Persad as ‘Aunty Kams’.

While extending her support, the footballer claimed that under UNC’s leadership the sports industry will continue to prosper and grow.

“They can say what they want about Aunty Kams, but one thing I know for sure, under her leadership, women players after more than a decade, finally received something tangible for representing our country,” the footballer said.

The footballer then reflected back to the time when UNC was ruling and emphasized that it was the first time during their tenure that Women’s football had anything close to a professional league. She continued claiming that it was the first time people received jobs through sports.

Maylee Johnson then claimed that she ‘proudly’ endorses UNC and ‘Aunty Kams’ while emphasizing that under their leadership the sports industry will continue to grow and prosper.

Before ending her heartfelt note the renowned sports personality clarified that she is not telling anyone to vote for but simply stating what matters to her.

“But let me be clear, I have no moral authority to tell you who to vote for. I simply know what matters to me,”’ she said.

The general elections in Trinidad and Tobago are scheduled for 28th April 2025, and political parties are strongly campaigning to get majority seats in parliament. Notably, during her tenure, UNC rewarded each player and the staff of the National Women Football Team with $50,000, for their achievement of reaching the semi-finals in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament for the FIFA 2015 Women World Cup.

The event was highly successful as well, with sold out attendance at the Hasley Crawford Stadium, which stands as a record for any women sports event in Trinidad and Tobago.