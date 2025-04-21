Addison James clinches Gold for Dominica at 52nd CARIFTA games

James' performance was a standout, as he set a new personal best while competing against Jamaica's Tarique Daley, who secured second place with a throw of 60.39m.

Dominica: Addison James brought first ever gold for his country in the CARIFTA 2025 games. James participated in the Under-20 Javelin throw 800g category, where he showcased commendable performance and made a remarkable throw of 67.48 metres.

James's performance further marked a significant achievement for him as he secured a new personal best achievement. He competed against Tarique Daley of Jamaica who scored 60.39m and ended second. The complete list of contestants in the category and their scores in respective rounds is as follows;

Boys’ Javelin Throw Under-20 Final Results – CARIFTA Games 2025

1. Addison James (Dominica) – 67.48m

Throw Series: 67.48m, 63.76m, 63.12m, X, 56.35m, 56.68m

2. Tarique Daley (Jamaica) – 61.55m

Throw Series: 60.39m, 59.65m, 61.55m, 54.61m, 58.79m, 56.91m

3. Rayvohn Telesford (Grenada) – 61.41m

Throw Series: 61.41m, X, 60.45m, 55.35m, 59.59m, 50.67m

4. Aaron Aparicio (Trinidad and Tobago) – 57.04m

Throw Series: 47.58m, 54.68m, 52.49m, 57.04m, 52.07m, 55.34m

5. Ethan North (Bahamas) – 56.75m

Throw Series: 55.15m, 56.75m, 52.87m, 55.43m, 51.16m, X

6. Maliek Francis (Antigua and Barbuda) – 56.38m

Throw Series: 55.79m, X, 56.38m, 55.43m, X, 53.22m

7. Jaheem Clarke (St Kitts and Nevis) – 52.80m

Throw Series: 52.80m, X, 50.69m, 48.68m, 52.45m, 48.96m

8. Jaheem Homer (Trinidad and Tobago) – 52.59m

Throw Series: X, 50.23m, 52.08m, 52.59m, X, 50.55m

In an interview a day before his performance at the Javelin throw event, Addison shared that he was feeling more than confident and shed light on the last season’s performance claiming he was not able to deliver his personal best.

“I just know going into this competition, I didn't do it really well. So, I just put in my mind to it, and tomorrow I put my actions towards it,” he stated.

He then shed light on his performance as well, as he noted that he has extensively worked over his weak points including his speed. He then claimed that his expectation is not just to secure a medal but at least going near the previous best record of 79m. This was secured by Bahamian Keyshawn Strachan’s in the year 2022 and till date the record is unbeatable.

Upon his victory in the CARIFTA javelin throw competition, Addison James has been widely lauded by the Dominican audience. He also received a congratulatory message from the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit who shared a social media post in his honour.